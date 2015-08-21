BRIEF-GSK to divest ofatumumab auto-immune rights to Novartis for up to $1 bln

Aug 21 GlaxoSmithKline Plc :

* GSK to divest ofatumumab for auto-immune indications to Novartis for up to $1 billion plus royalties

* After completion of transaction announced today, Novartis Pharma will own rights to ofatumumab in all indications

* Consideration payable by Novartis Pharma to GSK may reach up to $1,034 million and comprises a series of milestone payments

* Novartis Pharma will also pay royalties of up to 12 percent to GSK on any future net sales of ofatumumab in auto-immune indications

* Any milestone payments received in 2015 will be incremental to co's current guidance for year for core EPS to decline at a high teen percentage rate