瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 8月 21日 星期五 13:53 BJT

BRIEF-Kleinkraftwerk Birseck secures CHF 50 mln financing round

Aug 21 Kleinkraftwerk Birseck AG :

* Secures 50 million Swiss francs ($52.32 million) financing round through a mix of share capital increase and corporate loans

* Existing equity was increased by 21.3 million Swiss francs

* 6.4 million Swiss francs were invested in fresh cash on top of loan conversions and contributions-in-kind

* Signed a framework corporate loan agreement for 30 million euros with a private financial investor and shareholder of KKB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9556 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

