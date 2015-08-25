Aug 25 Huber+Suhner AG :
* H1 net sales was only reduced by 2.9 pct to 356.1 million
Swiss francs ($381.18 million)
* H1 order intake of 356.3 million francs (-12.9pct) fell
significantly compared to the same period in the previous year
* H1 net income fell to 6.1 million francs due to
non-cash-related, balance-sheet-based currency losses of 12.8
million francs
* Expects net sales in the second half of the year to remain
at similar levels as in the first six months of 2015
* For the EBIT margin, Huber+Suhner confirms the target
range of 6 pct-7.5pct for the current financial year
($1 = 0.9342 Swiss francs)
