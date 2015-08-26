BRIEF-Poland's PZU may buy another bank this year -CFO

Aug 26 PZU :
* Polish insurer PZU's chief financial officer Przemyslaw
Dabrowski said on Wednesday the company may buy another bank
apart from Alior Bank this year.
* Asked how regulatory changes in Poland's banking system
could impact the bank sale process, Dabrowski said that "for the
sellers this element could slow down the process."
* "We are only interested in a (sale) process where the
seller takes on the risk of coverting foreign
exchange-denominated loans," Dabrowski said.
* He also said that PZU will be potentially interested in
buying the Polish assets of U.S. rival Liberty Mutual
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)