Aug 27 Repower AG :

* H1 total operating revenue of 922 million Swiss francs, down 23 percent versus first half of 2014

* H1 EBIT of -34 million Swiss francs and net loss of 108 million Swiss francs

* EBIT for 2015, before exceptional items, will be a good 50 percent lower than last year

* Repower also expects a net loss substantially higher than in 2014 Source text - bit.ly/1U7AV4G

