Aug 26 Edisun Power Europe AG :

* H1 sales decreased compared to the same period last year by 8 pct to 3.780 million Swiss francs ($3.99 million)

* H1 EBITDA 2.509 million Swiss francs on previous year's level

* H1 EBIT was 1.216 million Swiss francs, 16 percent higher than in the same period last year

* H1 result of 168,000 Swiss francs (H1 2014: -26,000 Swiss francs)