BRIEF-Perrot Duval Holding FY 2014/2015 net profit after taxes down at CHF 0.1 mln

Aug 27 Perrot Duval Holding SA :

* FY 2014/2015 decreased its turnover by 14.5 pct to 44.1 million Swiss francs ($46 million) (as against 51.6 million Swiss francs a year ago)

* FY net profit after taxes down to 0.1 million Swiss francs (0.9 million Swiss francs at April 30, 2014)

* FY EBIT fell from 2.7 million Swiss francs to 1.3 million Swiss francs

* Will propose to shareholder's meeting on Sept. 24, 2015 that unappropriated retained earnings will be carried forward next year

* Is expecting a slight growth in its sales and profit after taxes for the 2015/16 financial year Source text - bit.ly/1JkvZPA

