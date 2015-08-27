BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank H1 group net profit up 9.2 pct at CHF 44.2 mln

Aug 27 Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG :

* Group net profit rose in first half of 2015 to 44.2 million Swiss francs ($46.38 million), corresponding to an increase of 9.2 percent in comparison with previous year (first half 2014: 40.4 million swiss francs)

* H1 operating income fell in period under report by 8.0 percent and stood at 156.5 million swiss francs (first half 2014: 170.1 million swiss francs)

* H1 net trading income climbed substantially to 11.1 million swiss francs (first half 2014: minus 19.3 million swiss francs)

* Expects net profit for current year to be at level of previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9530 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)