BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank H1 group net profit up 9.2 pct at CHF 44.2 mln

Aug 27 Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG :
* Group net profit rose in first half of 2015 to 44.2
million Swiss francs ($46.38 million), corresponding to an
increase of 9.2 percent in comparison with previous year (first
half 2014: 40.4 million swiss francs)
* H1 operating income fell in period under report by 8.0
percent and stood at 156.5 million swiss francs (first half
2014: 170.1 million swiss francs)
* H1 net trading income climbed substantially to 11.1
million swiss francs (first half 2014: minus 19.3 million swiss
francs)
* Expects net profit for current year to be at level of
previous year
($1 = 0.9530 Swiss francs)
