BRIEF-Bachem Holding H1 net income up 1.6 pct to CHF 12.6 mln

Aug 28 Bachem Holding AG :
* Increased its sales by about 15 pct to nearly 100 million
Swiss francs ($104 million) in the first half of 2015 (H1 2014:
86.7 million Swiss francs)
* H1 EBITDA advanced to 26.8 million Swiss francs and EBIT
to 17.6 million Swiss francs
* H1 net income 12.6 million Swiss francs versus 12.4
million Swiss francs year ago
* Management confirms its annual target for 2015
* Based on a stable economic environment and current
exchange rates, 2015 is expected to be a very good year
($1 = 0.9651 Swiss francs)
