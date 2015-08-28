BRIEF-Zuercher Kantonalbank H1 group profit up 16.9 pct to CHF 393 mln

Aug 28 Zuercher Kantonalbank :

* Group profit of 393 million Swiss francs ($407.42 million) in first half of 2015, an increase of 16.9 pct compared to prior-year period

* H1 operating income grew significantly to 1,101 million francs, up 11.2 pct compared to same period a year ago

* H1 net interest income increased by 1.7 pct to 549 million francs compared to prior-year period

* H1 sales and trading income for first half of year improved markedly from 153 million francs in first half of 2014 to 213 million francs

* Sees solid result for 2015 as a whole