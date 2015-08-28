BRIEF-Zuercher Kantonalbank H1 group profit up 16.9 pct to CHF 393 mln

Aug 28 Zuercher Kantonalbank :
* Group profit of 393 million Swiss francs ($407.42 million)
in first half of 2015, an increase of 16.9 pct compared to
prior-year period
* H1 operating income grew significantly to 1,101 million
francs, up 11.2 pct compared to same period a year ago
* H1 net interest income increased by 1.7 pct to 549 million
francs compared to prior-year period
* H1 sales and trading income for first half of year
improved markedly from 153 million francs in first half of 2014
to 213 million francs
* Sees solid result for 2015 as a whole
Source text: bit.ly/1KRDaij
