BRIEF-Adval Tech Holding H1 total income of CHF 110.6 mln

Aug 28 Adval Tech Holding AG :
* H1 total income of 110.6 million Swiss francs ($114.66
million)(H1 2014: 127.0 million Swiss francs)
* H1 EBITDA of 11.3 million Swiss francs (H1 2014: 12.5
million swiss francs), EBIT of 4.3 million swiss francs (H1
2014: 5.3 million Swiss francs)
* H1 consolidated loss of 2.8 million Swiss francs (H1 2014:
profit of 1.6 million Swiss francs)
* Group is forced to partially revise its original forecasts
for 2015
* Is now targeting a currency-adjusted EBIT margin in line
with 2014 for current financial year
* Given present exchange-rate conditions it will probably be
very difficult for group to achieve a positive net result
