BRIEF-Atlatsa Resources says uncertain on timing of filing H1 results

Aug 28 Atlatsa Resources Corp :

* It remains uncertain as to when company will be able to finalize its financial statements and related disclosures.

* It will satisfy provisions of alternative information guidelines under np 12- 203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports

* Remains in discussions with Anglo American Platinum Limited surrounding future sustainability of Bokoni mine as well as potential alternative financial support