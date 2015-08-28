BRIEF-Atlatsa Resources says uncertain on timing of filing H1 results

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Aug 28 Atlatsa Resources Corp :
* It remains uncertain as to when company will be able to finalize its financial statements and related disclosures.
* It will satisfy provisions of alternative information guidelines under np 12- 203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports
* Remains in discussions with Anglo American Platinum Limited surrounding future sustainability of Bokoni mine as well as potential alternative financial support Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.