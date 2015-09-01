BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech and GE Healthcare sign worldwide OEM supply agreement

Sept 1 Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA :

* Sartorius Stedim Biotech and GE Healthcare sign worldwide OEM supply agreement

* Entered into a worldwide OEM supply agreement with GE Healthcare for Sartorius Stedim Biotech's membrane adsorber purification technology, Sartobind

* Will manufacture membrane adsorber technologies for GE which will be marketed as part of GE's ReadyToProcess product offerings