BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech and GE Healthcare sign worldwide OEM supply agreement

Sept 1 Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA :

* Sartorius Stedim Biotech and GE Healthcare sign worldwide OEM supply agreement

* Entered into a worldwide OEM supply agreement with GE Healthcare for Sartorius Stedim Biotech's membrane adsorber purification technology, Sartobind

* Will manufacture membrane adsorber technologies for GE which will be marketed as part of GE's ReadyToProcess product offerings Source text: bit.ly/1hQmf9e Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

