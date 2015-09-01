BRIEF-Total announces production start-up at Canadian oil sand project

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs says Sarah Smith to become global head of compliance
* Goldman Sachs Group - effective as of March 1, Sarah Smith, current controller, chief accounting officer will become EVP and global head of compliance
Sept 1 Total SA :
* Announces start-up of production from Surmont 2 oil sand project in Canada
* Says production will ramp up through 2016 and 2017, adding 118,000 barrels of oil per day gross capacity
* Surmont is a joint venture between ConocoPhillips and Total Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* Goldman Sachs Group - effective as of March 1, Sarah Smith, current controller, chief accounting officer will become EVP and global head of compliance
* In addition, selling shareholders may offer up to 20.54 million ordinary shares Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jWApY6] Further company coverage:
* Q4 net interest income totaled $10.03 million an increase of $141,000, or 1%, compared to same quarter a year ago Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jHXRKQ] Further company coverage: