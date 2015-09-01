版本:
BRIEF-Total announces production start-up at Canadian oil sand project

Sept 1 Total SA :

* Announces start-up of production from Surmont 2 oil sand project in Canada

* Says production will ramp up through 2016 and 2017, adding 118,000 barrels of oil per day gross capacity

* Surmont is a joint venture between ConocoPhillips and Total Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

