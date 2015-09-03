版本:
BRIEF-Middleby updates on its acquisition for AGA Rangemaster

Sept 3 Middleby Corporation :

* Confirms that it is continuing with its acquisition for AGA in line with timetable communicated on 17 August 2015

* AGA shareholder meetings to approve acquisition of AGA by Middleby are due to be held on 8 September 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

