BRIEF-Middleby updates on its acquisition for AGA Rangemaster

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Sept 3 Middleby Corporation :
* Confirms that it is continuing with its acquisition for AGA in line with timetable communicated on 17 August 2015
* AGA shareholder meetings to approve acquisition of AGA by Middleby are due to be held on 8 September 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.