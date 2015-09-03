BRIEF-Gategroup Holding H1 net loss widens to CHF 87.5 mln

Sept 3 Gategroup Holding AG :
* Total revenue for Q2 of 2015 was 745.2 million Swiss
francs ($776 million)compared to 757.4 million Swiss francs for
Q2 of 2014
* Total revenue for first half 2015 of 1,455.1 million Swiss
francs at constant currency, compared to 1,423.7 million francs
for 2014 (+2.2 pct)
* H1 EBITDA of 60.4 million Swiss francs (excluding
adjustments) compared to 60.6 million francs in 2014 (-0.3 pct)
* H1 loss of 87.5 million francs due to foreign exchange
losses (majority unrealized) in combination with restructuring
costs and adjustments
* A 87.5 million francs loss for first six months of year,
compared to a 6.5 million francs loss for same period in 2014
* Turnaround plan is expected to affect some 300 positions
over next six to twelve months
* In addition to personnel related measures there will be a
comprehensive program to focus on operational expenditure
reduction
* Gateway 2020 strategy is set to deliver annual revenue
growth of 3-5 pct and an increase in EBITDA margin of between
0.25 and 0.5 percentage points annually
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9608 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)