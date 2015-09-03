BRIEF-Evolva Holding announces details of rights offering

Sept 3 Evolva Holding SA :
* Announces details of rights offering
* Plans to raise new equity capital to support stevia launch
and other growth initiatives
* Evolva shareholders will receive one subscription right
for every registered share they hold on Sept. 4 (after market
close)
* 16 subscription rights will grant to holder thereof right
to subscribe to 3 new shares at a subscription price of 0.92
francs per share
* Subscription rights will be traded on SIX Swiss Exchange
from Sept. 7 until Sept. 11
* Anticipates raising gross proceeds of approximately 57.4
million Swiss francs ($59.74 million)through rights offering
* Rights offering relates to 62,412,477 new registered
shares with a nominal value of 0.20 francs each
($1 = 0.9608 Swiss francs)
