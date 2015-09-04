BRIEF-U Blox Holding H1 net profit up at CHF 15.0 mln

Sept 4 U Blox Holding AG :

* H1 gross profit rose from 57.6 million Swiss francs to 72.8 million Swiss francs ($75 million), with gross profit margin remaining high at 44.9 pct

* H1 net profit was 15.0 million francs compared to 14.4 million for same period last year

* Consolidated revenues amounted to 161.9 million francs during first half of 2015, an increase of 33.1 pct compared with same period last year

* H1 operating profit (EBIT) was up from 18.8 million francs to 24.8 million francs, an improvement of 31.9 pct over same period last year

* For 2015, U Blox keeps its already announced guidance with an EBIT between 48 million and 53 million francs, based on revenues of between 335 million and 345 million francs

