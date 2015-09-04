BRIEF-Italmobiliare sells Finter Bank Zurich to Vontobel for about CHF 80 mln

Sept 4 Italmobiliare SpA :
* Swiss group Vontobel to acquire Finter Bank Zurich, fully owned by Italmobiliare
for about 80 million Swiss francs ($82.39 million)
* The definitive value of the transaction will be determined in considerations of marginal
adjustments in the total amount of the assets under management during the next months
* As part of agreement Italmobiliare to invest around 10 million Swiss francs in shares of
Vontobel
* The transaction is expected to be finalized in H2 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9710 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)