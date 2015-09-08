BRIEF-MCH Group H1 consolidated profit down 14.1 pct at CHF 48.7 mln

Sept 8 MCH Group AG :
* At 84.1 million Swiss francs ($86.65 million), H1 EBITDA -
the operative result before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation - is 11.2 pct below the figure for this same period
in 2014
* H1 operating income totals 308.5 million Swiss francs, 8.1
pct below the first six months of the previous year
* Consolidated profit for the first half of 2015 is 48.7
million Swiss francs, 14.1 pct below the same reporting period
for 2014
* Is expecting a result for 2015 that will be substantially
below both the result for 2014 with its strong exhibition
schedule and the exceptional financial year of 2013
($1 = 0.9706 Swiss francs)
