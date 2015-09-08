版本:
BRIEF-Pharming Group nominates Robin Wright as CFO

Sept 8 Pharming Group NV :

* Announces the proposed election of Robin Wright as the company's new Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Board at an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders, to be held on Oct. 28 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
