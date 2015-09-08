版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 8日 星期二 20:08 BJT

BRIEF-Terra Firma appoints Justin King as head of portfolio businesses

Sept 8 Terra Firma:

* Terra Firma appoints Justin King as Vice Chairman and head of portfolio businesses

* General counsel Trudy Cooke is being promoted to chief operating officer, and head of tax Dominic Spiri is being promoted to chief financial officer (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
