BRIEF-Evotec enters into licence and collaboration agreement with Pfizer

Sept 9 Evotec Ag

* Evotec enters into licence and collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. in tissue fibrosis

* Financial terms of collaboration include an upfront payment and potential milestone payments from Pfizer based on achievement of specific development and sales milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

