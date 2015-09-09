版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 9日 星期三 19:36 BJT

BRIEF-Genmab announces European regulatory submission for daratumumab

Sept 9 Genmab A/S

* Says Janssen has submitted a marketing authorization application to European Medicines Agency for daratumumab in double refractory multiple myeloma

* Says submission triggers a milestone payment of $10 million dollars to Genmab from Janssen

* Says milestone was included in financial guidance for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Teis Jensen; Editing by Alexander Tange)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐