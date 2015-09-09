BRIEF-Genmab announces European regulatory submission for daratumumab

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 9 Genmab A/S
* Says Janssen has submitted a marketing authorization application to European Medicines Agency for daratumumab in double refractory multiple myeloma
* Says submission triggers a milestone payment of $10 million dollars to Genmab from Janssen
* Says milestone was included in financial guidance for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Teis Jensen; Editing by Alexander Tange)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.