BRIEF-Genmab announces European regulatory submission for daratumumab

Sept 9 Genmab A/S

* Says Janssen has submitted a marketing authorization application to European Medicines Agency for daratumumab in double refractory multiple myeloma

* Says submission triggers a milestone payment of $10 million dollars to Genmab from Janssen

* Says milestone was included in financial guidance for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Teis Jensen; Editing by Alexander Tange)