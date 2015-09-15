版本:
BRIEF-ZF does not expect sustained collapse of chinese car market -CEO

| Sept 15

Sept 15 ZF Friedrichshafen CEO says

* Does not expect sustained collapse of chinese passenger car market, rather expects moderate growth Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

