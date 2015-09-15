版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 15日 星期二 18:45 BJT

BRIEF-Brenntag buys small pack alcohol business from Cargill

Sept 15 Brenntag

* Says strengthens life science business with acquisition of small pack specialty business in food and pharma grade alcohol from Cargill. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)

