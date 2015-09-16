BRIEF-lastminute.com turns to H1 net loss of EUR 4.2 million

Sept 16 lastminute.com NV :
* H1 revenues of 123.1 million euros ($139 million), + 70.7
pct overall, + 22 pct organic
* H1 adjusted and consolidated EBITDA of 2.8 million euros,
-77 pct versus H1 2014
* H1 net loss at 4.2 million euros versus profit 3.2 million
euros last year
* H1 2015 gross travel value of 1,187.7 million euros, +
84.7 pct overall, + 25 pct organic versus H1 2014
* For the outlook, fine-tuning estimates for the year-end
and lowering revenue target from 270 million to 255 million
euros
* Three year 2017 guidance remains unchanged
Source text - bit.ly/1NvID39
($1 = 0.8854 euros)
