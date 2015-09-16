BRIEF-ABB wins power cable contract for Statoil oil field

Sept 16 Statoil Asa
* Awarded a contract to ABB in Sweden for fabrication and
installation of two high-voltage cables supplying power from
shore to the Johan Sverdrup field
* Total contract value is nok 700 million, plus options
* The contract is an EPCI contract covering engineering,
procurement, fabrication, installation and testing of two
high-voltage power cables and a fibre-optic communication cable
to the Johan Sverdrup field centre from shore
* The high-voltage cables are 200 kilometres long and
designed for a supply capacity of 100 MW/80 kV. This will cover
the power need for the first phase of the Johan Sverdrup field
development, which is scheduled for start-up late in 2019
* The cables will be buried into the seabed or covered by
rocks, as required
