BRIEF-Evolva Holding to receive CHF 57.4 mln gross proceeds from rights offering

Sept 16 Evolva Holding SA :

* At end of subscription period on Sept 16, 2015, subscription rights for 61,372,443 new registered shares had been validly exercised, representing 98.3 pct of new registered shares offered

* Number of new registered shares subscribed for includes approximately 1.9 million new shares for which an existing shareholder could not exercise subscription rights due to technical reasons

* Will receive gross proceeds in amount of 57.4 million Swiss francs ($59.24 million) which will be used to support stevia launch and other growth initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9690 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)