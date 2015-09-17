BRIEF-Baloise Holding sells closed life insurance portfolio in Germany

Sept 17 Baloise Holding AG :
* Sells closed life insurance portfolio in Germany
* Life insurance portfolio of German branch of Baloise Life
Ltd sold to Frankfurter Leben-Gruppe
* Portfolio of Basler Lebensversicherungs-AG (Hamburg),
which amounts to around 7.7 billion Swiss francs, is not
affected by transaction
* Portfolio that has been sold has a sum insured of 1.9
billion Swiss francs ($1.96 billion)
* After purchase, Frankfurter Leben-Gruppe will operate
company as a separate entity and is making a transfer offer to
100 or so employees who have worked on portfolio to date
