公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 18日 星期五 16:36 BJT

BRIEF-UDG Healthcare to sell certain assets to McKesson for 407.5 mln euros

Sept 18 UDG Healthcare Plc

* Proposed sale of United Drug Supply chain businesses and Masta to McKesson Corporation

* Has entered into a conditional agreement for sale of certain assets

* Disposed businesses will be better positioned to prosper under ownership of McKesson

* Aggregate cash consideration of EUR 407.5 million on a cash and debt free basis

* Net proceeds from disposal will facilitate increased investment in higher growth areas both organically and via acquisition

* Transaction is anticipated to complete by 31 March 2016

* CEO, Liam Fitzgerald, announces plans to retire in March 2016 and board nominates COO, Brendan Mcatamney, as his successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

