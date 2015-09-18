BRIEF-Pace says Arris deal on track, cuts 2015 revenue outlook

Sept 18 Pace Plc :

* Recommended combination with Arris Group continues to progress in-line with expectations and, subject to satisfaction, or where relevant, waiver, of all relevant conditions, transaction is expected to close in late 2015

* Revenue for 2015 is now expected to be c. $2.55bn (2014: $2.62bn) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)