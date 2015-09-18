BRIEF-FMC Technologies wins $160 mln Statoil contract

BRIEF-Bioptix enters agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation
* On Jan 18, entered agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation - SEC filing
Sept 18 Statoil Asa
* Johan Sverdrup contract awarded to FMC Technologies
* The contract involves establishment of a new and cost efficient standard for subsea equipment
* Contract has an estimated value of 1.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($160.29 million)
* Includes deliveries of 13 subsea trees and well heads, in addition to three subsea templates and control systems
* In addition, contracts have been awarded for aftermarket services and additional components related to Johan Sverdrup
* Contracts include options for further deliveries to cover any future needs on Johan Sverdrup field, and other possible field developments on Norway's continental shelf
* The award is based on a new standard vertical Subsea tree, which has been developed in cooperation with the supplier market and DNV. This new standard will help increase cost efficiency for future subsea developments Further company coverage: $1 = 8.1102 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
NEW YORK, Jan 20 A U.S. bankruptcy court judge granted Avaya Inc approval on Friday to tap $425 million of the $725 million loan proposed to carry the telecommunications company through its restructuring, funds the company said were essential to continue operations.
Jan 20 Merck & Co said it agreed to enter into a settlement and license agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd to resolve all global patent-infringement litigation related to its cancer drug, Keytruda.