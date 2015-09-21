版本:
BRIEF-Synergy Health reschedules general meeting

Sept 21 Synergy Health Plc

* Offer update and reconvening of court meeting and general meeting

* As at close of business on 18 sept 2015 there has not yet been a decision on ftc's request for a preliminary injunction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

