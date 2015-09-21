BRIEF-Cxense acquires media business from Ramp Holdings Inc.

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 21 Cxense ASA :
* Announced execution of definitive agreements to acquire Ramp Holdings Inc's media business
* Acquisition consideration is $4.5 million in cash and $5.5 million in Cxense shares, subject to certain adjustments, to be paid upon closing, as well as two revenue growth dependent earn-out payments settled in Cxense shares 12 and 24 months after closing
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.