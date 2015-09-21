BRIEF-Cxense acquires media business from Ramp Holdings Inc.

Sept 21 Cxense ASA :

* Announced execution of definitive agreements to acquire Ramp Holdings Inc's media business

* Acquisition consideration is $4.5 million in cash and $5.5 million in Cxense shares, subject to certain adjustments, to be paid upon closing, as well as two revenue growth dependent earn-out payments settled in Cxense shares 12 and 24 months after closing

