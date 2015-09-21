BRIEF-RSA Insurance says Zurich Insurance terminates takeover talks

Sept 21 RSA Insurance Group Plc :
* RSA Insurance Group Plc offer talks terminated
* Zurich has terminated discussions with RSA regarding a
possible offer
* Trading results for July and August have been positive and
ahead of our expectations
* Zurich has confirmed to RSA that due diligence findings
were in line with their expectations
* While process had not been finally concluded, they had not
found anything that would have prevented them from proceeding
with transaction on terms announced on 25 August 2015
* Zurich's interest in acquiring RSA, which was announced on
28 July 2015, was unsolicited
* We have announced sale of our Latin America business
