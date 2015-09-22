BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group to reduce its headcount by up to 175

Sept 22 Sunrise Communications Group AG
* Is adapting its organisation as part of an initiative to
simplify its structures and processes in order to strengthen
customer focus and improve its competitive cost structure
* Will reduce its headcount by up to 175
* Is merging business and residential units: newly formed
commercial organisation will look after all customer groups
under a single leadership
* Is reducing its headcount by up to 175 (up to 165 FTE) out
of a total of 1,890 FTEs. This reorganisation will not affect
customer service staff or sales advisors in stores
