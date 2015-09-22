版本:
BRIEF-Galapagos presents pre-clinical and phase 1 results with autotaxin inhibitor GLPG1690

Sept 22 Galapagos NV :

* Presents promising pre-clinical and phase 1 results with autotaxin inhibitor GLPG1690 at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Annual Meeting in Amsterdam, Netherlands

* Also presents topline results with GLPG1690 in phase 1 in healthy human volunteers

* Expects to file an exploratory phase 2 study in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis before year end

