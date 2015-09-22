版本:
BRIEF-Nicox and Bausch & Lomb announce FDA acceptance of new drug application for Vesneo

Sept 22 Nicox SA :

* Bausch & Lomb and Nicox announce FDA acceptance of new drug application for novel glaucoma candidate Vesneo (latanoprostene bunod)

* FDA has set an action date of July 21, 2016 to complete its review, as per the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA)

