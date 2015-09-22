版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 22日 星期二 14:16 BJT

BRIEF-Global Ecopower H1 EBITDA increases to 926,000 euros

Sept 22 Global Ecopower SA :

* Reports H1 revenue 17.1 million euros ($19.1 million) versus 2.5 million euros a year ago

* H1 EBITDA is 926,000 euros versus 179,000 euros a year ago

* H1 net income group share is 345,000 euros versus 463,000 euros a year ago

* Confirms 2017 objectives of 120 million euros in revenue and 32 million euros in EBITDA Source text: bit.ly/1KwKosr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐