BRIEF-Global Ecopower H1 EBITDA increases to 926,000 euros

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 22 Global Ecopower SA :
* Reports H1 revenue 17.1 million euros ($19.1 million) versus 2.5 million euros a year ago
* H1 EBITDA is 926,000 euros versus 179,000 euros a year ago
* H1 net income group share is 345,000 euros versus 463,000 euros a year ago
* Confirms 2017 objectives of 120 million euros in revenue and 32 million euros in EBITDA Source text: bit.ly/1KwKosr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.