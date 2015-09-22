BRIEF-PledPharma key compound patent for Pledox and Aaladote set to gain US approval

Sept 22 Pledpharma publ AB :

* PledPharma reports that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has announced a "Notice of Allowance" for PledPharma's patent for the active ingredient of the drug candidates PledOx and Aladote

* A Notice of Allowance means that the USPTO intends to grant the application

* Patent term extends to Dec. 2032 Source text for Eikon:

