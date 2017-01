Sept 22 Tamedia AG :

* Is increasing its stake in Zattoo

* Will acquire a 31 percent interest in Zattoo International AG

* Will contribute the 39.4 percent interest it currently holds in Zattoo Schweiz AG to the new investment

* Has an option to acquire Zattoo International step by step by 2021 Source text: bit.ly/1FcCUhF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)