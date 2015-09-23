版本:
BRIEF-Velocys says settles with Johnson Matthey over U.S. IP case

Sept 23 Velocys Plc :

* Settlement of U.S. IP infringement case

* Come to a settlement with Johnson Matthey PLC in intellectual property infringement case Velocys filed in U.S. against Catacel Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

