BRIEF-Merck KGaA says closing of Sigma-Aldrich takeover expected soon

Sept 28 Merck

* Says is progressing toward completion of Sigma - Aldrich acquisition

* Says closing is expected within the next two months

* Says it had obtained all necessary antitrust approvals, with the approval of the European Commission being conditional upon the sale of parts of Sigma - Aldrich'S solvents and inorganics business

* Says negotiations with potential buyers of parts of Sigma - Aldrich'S business are in the final stage