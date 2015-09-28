BRIEF-Merck KGaA says closing of Sigma-Aldrich takeover expected soon

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 28 Merck
* Says is progressing toward completion of Sigma - Aldrich acquisition
* Says closing is expected within the next two months
* Says it had obtained all necessary antitrust approvals, with the approval of the European Commission being conditional upon the sale of parts of Sigma - Aldrich'S solvents and inorganics business
* Says negotiations with potential buyers of parts of Sigma - Aldrich'S business are in the final stage Further company coverage:
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.