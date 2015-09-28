版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 28日 星期一 14:13 BJT

BRIEF-Merck KGaA says closing of Sigma-Aldrich takeover expected soon

Sept 28 Merck

* Says is progressing toward completion of Sigma - Aldrich acquisition

* Says closing is expected within the next two months

* Says it had obtained all necessary antitrust approvals, with the approval of the European Commission being conditional upon the sale of parts of Sigma - Aldrich'S solvents and inorganics business

* Says negotiations with potential buyers of parts of Sigma - Aldrich'S business are in the final stage Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐