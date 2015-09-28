版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 28日 星期一 16:15 BJT

BRIEF-Wartsila signs maintenance agreement with GasLog

Sept 28 Wartsila Oyj Abp :

* Says will optimise the performance of GasLog's LNG carriers.

* Says has signed an extensive maintenance agreement with the GasLog LNG Services Limited for GasLog's seven LNG carriers.

* Says the agreement was signed in the first quarter of 2015 and its duration is from 3 to 5 years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐