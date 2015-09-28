BRIEF-Wartsila signs maintenance agreement with GasLog

Sept 28 Wartsila Oyj Abp :

* Says will optimise the performance of GasLog's LNG carriers.

* Says has signed an extensive maintenance agreement with the GasLog LNG Services Limited for GasLog's seven LNG carriers.

* Says the agreement was signed in the first quarter of 2015 and its duration is from 3 to 5 years.