BRIEF-Crealogix Holding FY 2014/2015 sales down 1.6 pct to CHF 49.3 mln

Sept 29 Crealogix Holding AG :
* FY net sales of 49.3 million Swiss francs ($50.73
million). This represents a fall of 1.6 per cent compared to
previous year (50.1 million francs)
* FY 2014/2015 EBIT amounted to 13.4 million francs
(previous year: 1.1 million francs)
* At consolidated profit level, FY 2014/2015 loss amounted
to 10.3 million Swiss francs (previous year: 1.5 million francs)
* Further growth in net sales and higher profitability are
expected from 2016/2017 financial year
