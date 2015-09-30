BRIEF-Glencore says has no solvency issues

Sept 30 Glencore Plc :
* Glencore has taken proactive steps to position our company
to withstand current commodity market conditions
* Our business remains operationally and financially robust
- we have positive cash flow, good liquidity and absolutely no
solvency issues.
* We are getting on and delivering a suite of measures to
reduce our debt levels by up to $10.2 billion.
* Has no debt covenants and continues to retain strong lines
of credit and secure access to funding thanks to long term
relationships we have with banks
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)