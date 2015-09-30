BRIEF-Hibernia REIT says rents Dublin office space to Twitter

Sept 30 Hibernia Reit Plc :
* Announces that it has pre-let c. 85,000 sq. ft of
Cumberland House, Dublin 2, to Twitter International Company
* Hibernia will refurbish entire building at a cost of up to
EUR 27 million ahead of expected lease commencement in H2 2016
* Twitter will occupy all of office accommodation in
Cumberland House, , and will take about 140 car parking spaces
on a 20 year lease
* Twitter will pay initial rent of about EUR 4.6 million per
annum, equating to an average of EUR 50 per sq. ft for office
space
