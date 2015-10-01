版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 10月 1日 星期四 13:14 BJT

BRIEF-Partners Group Holding completes purchase of US real estate portfolio

Oct 1 Partners Group Holding AG :

* Completes tail-end secondary purchase of US real estate portfolio with a total value of $163 million

* Portfolio, which includes seven assets with a gross asset value of $163 million, was acquired via a secondary transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐