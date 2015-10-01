版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 1日 星期四 13:13 BJT

BRIEF-Rhodes Food acquires General Mills' foodservice ops in South Africa

Oct 1 Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd

* Unable to disclose purchase consideration

* Acquisition of foodservice operation business assets of General Mills South Africa Proprietary Ltd

* Effective date of acquisition will be 30 November 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐